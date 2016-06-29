New Trends in The Representation of Women in Contemporary Media Culture: A Critical Analysis of Three Women Empowering Advertising Campaigns

Always. (2014, June 26). Always #LikeAGirl [Video file]. Retrieved from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjJQBjWYDTs&feature=youtu.be.

Arthurs, J. (2003). Sex and the City and Consumer Culture: Remediating Postfeminist Drama. Feminist Media Studies, 3(1), 83-98. Doi: 10.1080/1468077032000080149

Bartky, S. L. (1997). Foucault, Femininity, and the Modernization of Patriarchal Power. In D. T. Meyers (Ed.), Feminist Social Thought: A Reader (92-111). New York: Routledge.

Berger, A. A. (2008). Seeing is Believing: An Introduction to Visual Communication (3rd ed.). New York: McGraw Hill Education.

Burkett, M. & Hamilton, K. (2012). Postfeminist sexual agency: Young women’s negotiations of sexual consent. Sexualities, 15(7), 815-833. Doi: 10.1177/1363460712454076

Chen, E. (2013). Neoliberalism and popular women’s culture: Rethinking choice, freedom and agency. European Journal of Cultural Studies, 16(4), 440-452. Doi: 10.1177/1367549413484297

CoverGirl. (2014, February 21). #GirlsCan: Women Empowerment [Video file]. Retrieved from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmmGClZb8Mg&index=3&list=PL1_vRQKoHSnxQmxjx03a0Y6P-iYIW7DYv.

Gill, R. (2007a). Postfeminist Media Culture: Elements of Sensibility. Cultural Studies, 10(2), 147-166. Doi: 10.1177/1367549407075898

Gill, R. (2007b). Gender and the Media. Cambridge: Polity.

Gill, R. (2008a). Empowerment/Sexism: Figuring Female Sexual Agency in Contemporary Advertising. Feminism & Psychology, 18(1), 35-60. Doi: 10.1177/0959353507084950

Gill, R. (2008b). Culture and Subjectivity in Neoliberal and Postfeminist Times. Subjectivity, 25(1), 432-445. Retrieved 2015, March 27, from http://www.palgrave-journals.com/sub/journal/v25/n1/pdf/sub200828a.pdf.

Gill, R. & Scharff, C. (Eds.). (2011). New Femininities: Postfeminism, Neoliberalism and Subjectivity. Basingstoke: Palgrave Macmillan.

Gillette Venus. (2015, January 6). Gillette Venus #UseYourAnd [Video file]. Retrieved from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFEaj2rNknU.

Gonick, M. (2006). Between “Girl Power” and “Reviving Ophelia”: Constituting the Neoliberal Girl Subject. NWSA Journal, 18(2), 1-23. Retrieved 2015, January 31, from http://www.jstor.org/discover/10.2307/4317205?uid=28262&uid=3738032&uid=2&uid=3&uid=5910784&uid=67&uid=28260&uid=62&sid=21105290356371.

Hall, S. (Ed.), (1997). Representation, Cultural Representation and Signifying Practices. London: Sage Publications.

Iedema, R. (2001). Analysing film and television: a social semiotic account of hospital: An unhealthy business. In T. van Leeuwen & C. Jewitt (Eds.), Handbook of Visual Analysis (183-204). London: SAGE.

Jewitt, C., & Oyama, R. (2001). Visual Meaning: a social semiotic approach. In T. van Leeuwen & C. Jewitt (Eds.), Handbook of Visual Analysis (134-156). London: SAGE.

Johnstone, J. & Taylor, J. (2008). Feminist Consumerism and Fat Activists: A Comparative Study of Grassroots Activism and the Dove Real Beauty Campaign. Journal of Women in Culture and Society, 33(4), 941-966. Retrieved 2015, 3 February, from http://earbirding.com/3020summer2011/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/Feminist-Studies-and-Dove.pdf.

Kauppinen, K. (2013). Full power despite stresses: A discourse analytical examination of the interconnectedness of postfeminism and neoliberalism in the domain of work in an international women’s magazine. Discourse & Communication, 7(2), 133-151. Doi: 10.1177/1750481313476596

Koller, V. (2008). Not just a colour: pink as a gender and sexuality marker in visual communication. Visual communication, 7(4), 343-368. Doi: 10.1177/1470357208096209

Kress, G. & van Leeuwen, T. (2002). Colour as a semiotic mode: notes for a grammar of colour. Visual Communication, 1(3), 395-423. Doi:10.1177/147035720200100306

Kress, G. & van Leeuwen, T. (2006). Reading Images, the Grammar of Visual Design (2nd ed.). London: Routledge.

Lazar, M. M. (2007). Discover the Power of Femininity! Analyzing global “power femininity” in local advertising. Feminist Media Studies, 6(4), 505-517. doi:10.1080/14680770600990002

Lazar, M. M. (2011). The Right to Be Beautiful: Postfeminist Identity and Consumer Beauty Advertising. In R. Gill & C. Scharff (Eds.), New Femininities: Postfeminism, Neoliberalism and Subjectivity (37-51). Basingstoke, GB: Palgrave Macmillan.

Martin, B. (1988). Feminism, Criticism and Foucault. In I. Diamond & L. Quinby (Eds.), Feminism and Foucault: Reflections on Resistance (3-9). Boston: Northeastern University Press.

Macdonald, M. (1995). Representing Women: Myths of femininity in the popular media. London: Arnold.

McRobbie, A. (1997). More! New sexualities in girls’ and women’s magazines. In A. McRobbie (Ed.), Back to Reality?: Social Experiences and Cultural Studies (190-209). Manchester: Manchester University Press.

McRobbie, A. (2004). Post feminism and popular culture. Feminist Media Studies, 4(3), 255-264. Doi: 10.1080/1468077042000309937

McRobbie, A. (2009). The aftermath of feminism: Gender, Culture and Social Change. London: Sage.Murray, D. P. (2012). Branding “Real” Social Change in Dove’s

Campaign For Real Beauty. Feminist Media Studies, 13(1), 83-101. Doi: 10.1080/14680777.2011.647963

Riordan, E. (2001). Commodified Agents and Empowered Girls: Consuming and Producing Feminism. Journal of Communication Inquiry, 25(3), 279-297. Doi:10.1177/0196859901025003006

Zoonen, V. L. (1994). Feminist Media Studies. London: Sage Publication.