Dramın Ardındaki Emek: Dizi Sektöründe Reyting Sistemi, Çalışma Koşulları ve Sendikalaşma Faaliyetleri

Ergin BULUT
469 83

Öz


Bu makale, Türkiye’deki reyting sisteminin dizi sektöründeki çalışma koşullarına etkisini ve sendikalaşma faaliyetlerini, güvencesizlik kavramı ve deneyimiyle ilişkili olarak tartışmaktadır. 2014 Aralık’tan bu yana yirmi altı katılımcıyla yürütülen saha çalışmasına dayanan araştırma bulgularının ele alındığı makalede, sektördeki güvencesizliğin, eleştirel medya çalışmaları literatürü ve spesifik olarak da medya emeğine dair araştırmalarda ele alındığından farklı görünüm arz ettiği iddia edilmektedir. Dizi sektöründe güvencesizlik, sadece ekonomik ilişkiler ve istihdam boyutuyla ele alınmayacak kadar karmaşıktır. Bu sektörde güvencesizliğin, çalışanlar üzerindeki bedensel, fiziksel ve yasal boyutuyla kavranması şarttır. Buna ek olarak, dizi çalışanlarının güvencesizliğin, işlerine duydukları tutkunun ve bunun yol açtığı öz sömürünün esiri olmadığı ve direnme pratikleri geliştirdiği iddia edilmektedir. Dolayısıyla sektördeki olumsuz çalışma koşullarına ve güvencesizliğe karşı atılan adımlar ve geliştirilen kampanyalar, sendikalaşma faaliyetlerinden hareketle incelenmektedir. Sonuç olarak sektördeki örgütlenme faaliyetlerinin, güvencesizlik temelli yatay örgütlenme biçimlerinden farklı evrildiği, önceliğin devlet tarafından işçi olarak tanımlanmaya, meslek tanımlarının yapılmasına ve iş kazalarının önlenmesine verildiği görülmektedir.

Tam metin:

PDF


Referanslar


Alphan, M. (7 Aralık 2011). Türkiye’nin Yumuşak Gücü: Dizileri. Hürriyet. Erişim 5 Mayıs 2016, http://www.hurriyet.com.tr/turkiye-nin-yumusak-gucudizileri-19414165

Al Jazeera Turk. (21 Şubat 2014). Türk Dizilerin Rekoru. Erişim 5 Mayıs 2016, http://www.aljazeera.com.tr/al-jazeera-ozel/turk-dizilerinin-rekoru

Banks, M. (2010). Autonomy Guaranteed? Cultural Work and the ‘Art-Commerce Relation’. Journal for Cultural Research, 14 (3), 251-270.

Banks, M. (2010). The Picket Line Online: Creative Labor, Digital Activism, and the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America Strike. Popular Communication: The International Journal of Media and Culture, 8 (1), 20-33.

Başaran, E. (25 Aralık 2014). 5 yıl sonra hepimiz bu sektörden çekilmek zorunda kalabiliriz. Radikal. Erişim 8 Mayıs 2016, http://www.radikal.com.tr/yazarlar/ezgibasaran/5-yil-sonra-hepimiz-bu-sektorden-cekilmek-zorunda-kalabiliriz-1258384/

Binark, M. ve Bayraktutan-Sütçü, G. (2008). Kültür Endüstrisi Olarak Dijital Oyun. İstanbul: Kalkedon.

Blair, H. (2001). ‘You’re only as good as Your Last Job’: The Labour Process and Labour Market in the British Film Industry. Work, Employment, Society, 15(1), 149-169.

Cohen, N. (2015). From Pink Slips to Pink Slime: Transforming Media Labor in a Digital Age. The Communication Review, 18(2), 98-122

Curtin, M. (2008). Spatial Dynamics of Film and Television. H. Anheier ve Y.R. Isar, (Ed.). The Cultural Economy içinde (215-226). Londra: SAGE

Çaylı, E. (2012). Genel Ahlak, Genel Halk ve Cinsiyetlendirilmis Diziler Ülkesinden Kolajlar. Kampfplatz, 1(1), 201-211.

de Peuter, G. (2011). Creative Economy and Labor Precarity: A Contested Convergence. Journal of Communication Inquiry, 35 (4), 417-425.

de Peuter, G. ve Cohen, N. (2015). Emerging Labour Politics in Creative Industries. K. Oakley ve J. O’Connor, (Ed.), The Routledge Companion to the Cultural Industries içinde (305-318). Londra: Routledge.

Dünya’nın En Renkli Ekranı: Türkiye’de Dizi Sektörü (2014). Erişim 05 Mayıs 2016, http://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/tr/Documents/technologymedia-telecommunications/tr-media-tv-report.pdf

Dyer-Witheford, N. ve de Peuter, G. (2009). Games of Empire: Global Capitalism and Video Games. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press.

Ertan, M. (2013). Türkiye’de Popüler Dizilerden Adalet Manzaraları. Kampfplatz, 1(3), 263-277.

Florida, R. (2005). Cities and The Creative Class. New York, London: Routledge.

Fuchs, C. (2013). Digital prosumption labour on social media in the context of the capitalist regime of time. Time and Society, doi: 10.1177/0961463X13502117

Fuchs, C. (2014). Digital Labor and Karl Marx. New York: Routledge.

Gitlin, T. (1983/1994). Inside Prime Time. Londra: Routledge.

Hesmondhalgh, D. ve Baker, S. (2011). Creative Labour: Media Work in Three Cultural Industries. New York & London: Routledge.

Turkey World’s Second Highest TV Series Exporter After US. (26 Ekim 2014). Hürriyet Daily News. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkey-worlds-second-highest-tv-series-exporter-after us.aspx?pageID=238&nID=73478&NewsCatID=345

Kerr, A. (2006). The Business and Culture of Digital Games: Gamework/Gameplay. London: SAGE.

Konuşlu, F. (2012). Production and Labour Process of the Contemporary Turkish Private Television Series. Ankara: ODTU Sosyal Bilimler Enstitüsü.

Konuşlu, F. (2013). Emek Süreci Analizinden Sınıf Tartışmasına Bir Yol Denemesi: Türkiye Özel Televizyon Dizilerinin Üretim ve Emek Sürecinde Sınıfsal İlişkiler. Praksis Dört Aylık Sosyal Bilimler Dergisi, 2(32), 165-189.

Kraidy, M. ve Al-Ghazzi, O. (2013). Neo-Ottoman Cool: Turkish Popular Culture in the Arab Public Sphere. Popular Communication: The International Journal of Media and Culture, 11, 17-29.

Kuburlu, C. (23 Ekim 2006). TV’de haftada 16 milyon YTL’lik dizi izliyoruz. Hürriyet. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://www.hurriyet.com.tr/tv-de-haftada-16-milyon-ytl-likdizi-izliyoruz-5303491

Kücklich, J. (2009). Virtual Worlds and Their Discontents Precarious Sovereignty, Governmentality, and the Ideology of Play. Games and Culture, 4(4), 340-352.

Mayer, V. , Banks, M. ve Caldwell, J. T. (Ed.). (2009). Production Studies: Cultural Studies of Media Industries. New York: Routledge.

McRobbie, A. (29 Ağustos 2001). Everyone is creative: artists as new economy pioneers? Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, https://www.opendemocracy.net/node/652

Nurgül Yeşilçay Yatırım Yapıyor. (19 Mart 2015). Milliyet. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://www.milliyet.com.tr/nurgul-yesilcay-yatirim-yapiyor--magazin-2031117/

Soap Opera Tourism. (Ocak 2010). Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://monocle.com/film/culture/soap-opera-tourism/

Engin Günaydın Oyunculuğu Bıraktı mı? (14 Ekim 2015). Radikal. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016,http://www.radikal.com.tr/hayat/engin-gunaydin-oyunculugu-biraktimi- 1451290

Randle, K. (2011). The Organization of Film and Television Production. M. Deuze (Ed.), Managing Media Work içinde (145-154). Londra: Sage. Scholz, T. (Ed.). (2012). Digital Labor: The Internet as Playground and Factory. New York: Routledge.

Semercioğlu, C. (07 Mayıs 2012). Beğenmeyen bu işi yapmasın. Hürriyet. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://www.hurriyet.com.tr/begenmeyen-bu-isi-yapmasin-20505884

Sennett, R. (1998). The corrosion of character: the personal consequences of work in the new capitalism. New York, London: W.W. Norton.

Tanriöver, H. (2010). Türkiye’de Film Endüstrisinin Konumu ve Hedefleri. Istanbul: ITO.

Terranova, T. (2000). Free Labor: Producing Culture for the Digital Economy. Social Text, 18(2), 33-58.

Tokumitsu, M. (2015). Do What You Love and Other Lies About Success and Happiness. New York: Regan Arts.

Tüzün, S. ve Şen, A. (2014). The Past as a Spectacle: The Magnificent Century. R. G. Öztürk, (Ed.), Handbook of Research on the Impact of Culture and Society on the Entertainment Industry içinde (182-202). Hershey, PA: IGI Global.

Tüzün-Ateşalp, S. ve Taşdemir, B. (2014). Ürün Yerleştirme ve Editoryal İçerik ile İlgili Artan Kaygılar: Türkiye’de Televizyon Draması Sektörü Örneği. Galatasaray İletişim Dergisi, 21, 51-78.

Ursell, G. (2000). Television Production: Issues of Exploitation, Commodification and Subjectivity in UK Television Labour Markets. Media Culture and Society, 22, 805-825.

Vardar, N. (28 Ocak 2015). Selin Erdem’in Öldüğü “Tehlikeli Set” AİHM’de. Erişim 06 Mayıs 2016, http://bianet.org/bianet/toplum/161874-selin-erdem-inoldugu-tehlikeli-set-aihm-de

Yücesan-Özdemir, G. (2014). İnatçı Köstebek: Çağrı Merkezlerinde Gençlik, Sınıf ve Direniş. Ankara: Yordam Yayınları.

Wittel, A. (2001). Toward a Network Sociality. Theory Culture and Society, 18(6), 51-76.




Creative Commons Lisansı
Bu eser Creative Commons Alıntı-Gayriticari-Türetilemez 4.0 Uluslararası Lisansı ile lisanslanmıştır.